Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Shakti Anand from her show on Colors; says he was given a month's notice

Onkar Kulkarni April 08 2019, 4.50 pm April 08 2019, 4.50 pm

Saara Aakash and Balika Vadhu actor Shakti Anand faced a shocking eviction from Colors show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara. In a morning report in a publication, Shakti opened up about the makers of the show killing his character overnight and then showing him the door. The actor was quoted by the publication saying, "I wasn’t informed about it till I shot my death scene. I had been in talks with the makers regarding my track a month after the show went on air in December. I was pushing them to make me understand why they had signed me in the first place, as the role had nothing to offer." He was also quoted saying, "I told the makers that if I didn’t have a role to play, then they should bring it to an end, but I had no clue that it would unfold in such a manner. Just a month ago, they had told me that they had great plans for my character and the story would revolve around me."

While Shakti shared his version of the story, the producer of the show Rashmi Sharma spoke to In.com and made a contradictory revelation. She says, "Frankly speaking, I don't know why Shakti is doing this as we had already given him one month notice period. In fact, it was him who had problems with the show and so he should be happy that we relieved him so early. He was not happy with his track and kept bothering my writers, other team members and even my husband Pawan ji (Kumar, also a producer) about making his role concrete. He tried to put pressure on us by doing so. He had also called the channel's team saying that we were wasting his talent. Pura mahol usne kharab karke rakha tha. Therefore the best way was to set him free."

We contacted Shakti to hear his side of the story and he is quick to react, "I am surprised that they are saying I was given a notice period. This is false. I was never given a notice period. I would have been happy if they would have told me in advance. This entire episode has left a bad taste."