EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is now under depression, suffering facial paralysis

Onkar Kulkarni April 24 2019, 3.18 pm April 24 2019, 3.18 pm

She began her journey in showbiz through reality shows like Roadies and Bigg Boss. Soon she appeared in daily soaps like Ekta Kapoor’s Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki and her current show being Yeh Teri Galiyan on Zee TV. News is that the actress, Renee Dhyani is suffering from depression. The reason she says is due to her “failed relationship”.

“I don’t know what world I was living in. Soon after Bigg Boss, I met Lalit and we fell in love. It was going so well that we had plans of getting married in a couple of years. However, since the last one and a half years things were not working out. He kept saying that it wasn’t working out between the two of us, but I wanted things to be good and so, I kept pushing it. His professional life wasn’t stable too and I took the blame on me,” elaborates Renee, who has also acted with Lalit in the show Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki. During the course of a bad relationship, Renee suffered mental issues.

Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht during their happy times

She reveals, “I would scream at people, yell at my spot boy, throw things around. I lost control of myself. One night at 3.30 am I broke the TV in my drawing room. I also remember I would go for a shower and would not come out 3-4 hours at a stretch. My house help would knock on the door and I would realize that I was just talking to myself all this while in the bathroom.” The reason Renee did not communicate about her illness to anyone was because she has the Roadies image of hers with her fans of that of a bold and daredevil girl. “If I would open up about depression, my image would have crashed. However all this was taking a toll on me and so I broke my silence. I feel just like #MeToo, #Depression should become big too and people muster the courage to come out and speak about their illness.”

Renee who once had marriage plans with Lalit, says that he is very much aware of her ill-health but is playing a blind eye to it. “Whenever I approached him asking him for help he would ask me to get in touch with my parents. These days he doesn’t take my calls and has blocked me on the social media.”

Currently, Renee is taking help of yoga to cure her of depression. She says, “I got facial paralysis because of depression. My left face doesn’t move. My BP keeps shooting up. During my day-to-day shoot, we have doctors who come on sets to give me medications and injections. Otherwise, I can’t show my left profile on camera. I can’t even smile from that side. I hope the yoga works and help me cure.”