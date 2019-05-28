Exclusive: TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed; co-star Rakhi Sawant supports him

Onkar Kulkarni May 28 2019, 5.33 pm May 28 2019, 5.33 pm

Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who was seen in the TV show Manmohini, has been in lock-up for a few days now. The reason, the actor created ruckus at a salon in Mumbai where he bashed up one of the employees. As per reports, he also threatened the employee with a knife inside the salon. Abhimanyu apparently did this after he got a call from his female friend who told him that the said employee touched her inappropriately. As a result, the actor, accompanied by a friend, rushed to the spot and thrashed the employee, even attacked him with a knife. When the local police in Mumbai were informed about the chaos, they dragged the actor and his accomplice to the police station.

The incident reportedly took place on May 16 when the female friend was having her head massage at the salon. As per news sources, a complaint has been lodged against the salon employee too based on Abhimanyu's female friend's claims.

Meanwhile, in.com got in touch with Abhimanyu's co-star, Rakhi Sawant from his TV show. She said, "I never had scenes with him and so I never met him. However, I have only heard things about him. He has been extremely aggressive in nature. He would threaten the producer and director of the show to increase his role and hike his screen presence. If not he would threaten to walk out and not perform his scenes."

Ask her if it was appropriate of him to take the matter in his hands and beat the salon employee and Rakhi is quick to add, "I think he did a brave act but attacking the person. Ladki ko koi agar aise galat intension se haat lagaye toh zaroor aise react karna chahiye. If I would have been there in his place toh main bhi uss employee ko marti."