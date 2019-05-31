Onkar Kulkarni May 31 2019, 7.07 pm May 31 2019, 7.07 pm

Comedian Sidharth Sagar is in news today. The Kapil Sharma Show regular is making headlines after his fiancée Subuhi Joshi called off their engagement citing domestic violence. While talking to TOI, Subuhi (who rose to fame with Splitsvilla Season 8) said, “When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn't entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai. He was disturbed as he was going through a financial crunch. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, 'Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I'll never repeat it'. After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars.”

Giving his side of the story, Sidharth tells in.com, “All this that Subuhi is talking to the media is just because she needs attention. This is for the sake of publicity as she has no work. Subuhi has got the limelight in the media only twice. Once when we got engaged and the second time is right now when we have amicably called it off.”

He further adds, “The domestic violence that she is talking about is when at her place she held me by my neck. I kept asking her to leave me, but she wasn’t ready to budge and this is when I had to push her to get myself free. She hit me and left me with a bleeding nose. We had gone to the police station then and the cops did our medical test. I have all her messages – voice and text - on my phone in which she has abused me.”

As per media reports, Subuhi claims that Sidharth has taken loans and the people who lent him money have been beelining her place to recover it. “I was staying at Subuhi’s place, but she is clearly lying. I have my bank statements as proof. I haven’t taken any loan from anyone. In fact, after I left her house I have all my stuff which is still at her place. My laptop, clothes, shoes to my harmonium everything is with her. I haven’t got anything back,” clears Sidharth.