Soheib Ahsan June 14 2019, 11.18 pm June 14 2019, 11.18 pm

It is often said that there is no such thing as an accident, meaning that whatever happens by purpose or accident is meant to be. One such “accident” that has recently come up is none other than the actress who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, none other than Sophie Turner herself.

Sophie Turner explained that the casting director visited different schools to invite students to play for the role of Sansa Stark. She and her friends decided to go to the audition for fun. But the casting directors recognizing the talent before them invited her for various rounds until the joke was far behind and she was closer to bagging the role. She was one of seven people remaining for the audition of Sansa Stark when she decided to tell her parents about it. Although her mother freaked out, her father remained confident in his daughter’s acting skills and encouraged her to go for what she had always wanted.

Sophie Turner was 13 when she officially got the role following which she gained a lot of fan following and eventually the chance to play the character of Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise. As for the viewers, we were given a very interesting and powerful queen of the north to watch and follow through the years. It would seem that the fans should be thankful to Sophie Turner’s friends for getting her into the auditions. Not only that but gratitude should also be given to her parents who did not hold her back from the role despite being so young and encouraged her to follow her dreams.