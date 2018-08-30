television Forget Monalisa, Arshi Khan is the new witch on TV! Rushabh Dhruv August 30 2018, 1.53 pm August 30 2018, 1.53 pm

Looks like supernatural shows are churning in a lot of moolah for the TV industry. The best examples of this are Naagin on Colors and Nazaar starring Monalisa on Star Plus, curating the highest amount of TRPs. Following this, Colors is going to add the supernatural twist to its medical drama named Savitri Devi College and Hospital. While we are scratching our heads thinking how a witch will fit in the medical themed daily soap, but then that’s what Indian TV series are known for, aren’t they? Trust the producers of a daily soap to come up with a unique storyline and they will make anything under the sun possible.

But that’s not the only news here! It’s ex Bigg Boss fame, Arshi Khan who is all set to give a tough competition to another Bigg Boss member Monalisa as a witch. In Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Arshi will be doing a cameo as a witch and has already started shooting for the same.

During her interview with SpotboyE.com, Arshi talked about the show and said, “Yes, I am entering the show to bring a lot of interesting twist and turns. In fact, I am in the middle of my shot right now, and it is a lot of fun”.

Going the recent episodes, it seems like Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) who have of late became cordial and friendly in Savitri Devi College and Hospital, have by chance freed a spirit aka Arshi Khan, and she is soon to create a havoc in the hospital.

Must say, we are really excited to see Arshi’s new avatar as a dayan!