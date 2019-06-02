Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 11.49 am June 02 2019, 11.49 am

You never know when a new passion, a new liking or a newfound love for an art form strikes you. It really is never too late to start something new either! Here's a former cricketer, who after a fulfilling career in international cricket, is now planning to turn a singer. In fact, he already is one. While the ICC World Cup battle is on and Zimbabwe is not in the race for the cup, a video of former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga auditioning for a reality show is going viral.

Olonga, a few days back, went to audition for The Voice Australia. His rendition of Anthony Warlow's This Is The Moment met with thunderous applause and is going viral for all right reasons! "Music is special to me because I sang as a soloist in the choir every term of my schooling. It became a very important part of my education. I've been singing a lot of music since I retired from my previous career. I just wanna sing now. Just sing," he said.

Olonga, who played for nearly a decade, bid adieu to test cricket in 2002 and played his last ODI in 2003. He is remembered for taking on India during the 1999 World Cup. India, having to score only 9 runs in two overs to win, lost the match thanks to Olonga who claimed three wickets. During the rule of former Zimbabwe PM Robert Mugabe, he was forced to escape from the country following constant death threats.

"I grew up in a country called Zimbabwe. A lot of terrible things had happened in Zimbabwe, human right abuses when a man called Robert Mugabe came to the helm. This led to myself and Andy Flower to do a protest at the World Cup 2003. We wore black armbands as symbols of mourning the death of democracy. I lost my career and I then got exiled after receiving death threats in Zimbabwe. I finally settled in the UK for 12 years before coming to Australia," he said.