Former cricketer Sreesanth to be a Bigg Boss participant?

The latest season of Bigg Boss is all set to entertain and as usual, a new season means new rumors around the supposed contestants. The latest name doing the rounds is the controversial cricketer, fabulous dancer and on pitch drama queen, Sreesanth. The bowler who can 'bowl' both on and off the pitch is a favourite to join the circus and we are rather excited.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by NCCI in IPL 2008, for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing for Rajasthan Royals, and has been fighting a legal battle ever since. He also tried his hands in acting with his Bollywood debut Axar 2 (flopped) and Malayalam film Team 5 (wasn't a success). This, however, isn't his first reality show, Sreesanth has previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and is also currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Kempegowda 2.

While the bowler's addition to the Bogg Boss lineup is still a rumour, it certainly isn't the only one. Uttaran star Tinaa Dattaa, sisters Tanushree and Ishita Dutta, Sasural Simar Ka's Dipika Kakar, Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra, Danny D and Mahika Sharma, Splitsvilla participant Scarlett M Rose and Ishqbaaz star Srishty Rode are some of the other names.

Let’s wait for more updates!