Game of Thrones 8: HBO takes off the misplaced ‘Starbucks’ coffee cup, but Hotstar hasn’t!

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 11.50 pm May 08 2019, 11.50 pm

The world-popular Game of Thrones is back with its eighth and the final season. All its viewers have already gone past four of its episodes and they feel like all of it happened in just a blink of an eye. While the makers have left fans wondering on what’s next in the store, the debate surrounding the ‘Starbucks’ cup in GoT’s last-aired episode is creating quite a buzz on the internet. Recently, Twitter was divided between the facts that whether it was an on-purpose product placement of some sort of a blunder.

Well, in order to get rid of the mess, the US cable channel HBO seems to have secretly gotten rid of the coffee cup that was unwantedly placed in the background of ‘The Last of the Starks’ episode of Game of Thrones 8. The action has been confirmed by a spokeswoman representing HBO’s streaming platform. However, Game of Thrones’ online streaming partner of India, Hotstar, has failed to do so… as of now. Guess, they are aiming to milk out of this unforgettable blunder. LOL!

Here’s the picture of a Starbucks cup placed in the background:

As soon as this mess came into limelight, the official Twitter account of HBO tried to cover it up by writing, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered herbal tea.” Further, Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on Game of Thrones, said on May 7, “These kind of mistakes are rare for a show this big, but slip-ups do happen, and if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

Check out HBO’s tweet here:

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

In an interview with Variety, art director Hauke Richter commented on the same by saying, “Things can get forgotten on set. (The coffee cup gaffe has been) so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with (Game of) Thrones so far."