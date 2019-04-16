Game Of Thrones: Asha Negi is a big fan, reveals her favourite character

Onkar Kulkarni April 16 2019, 5.28 pm April 16 2019, 5.28 pm

The fans of one of the most popular web shows had a celebratory cheer of sorts. After a long wait, the first episode of one of the most watched web shows last season was dropped online on Monday (April 15). The show – Game Of Thrones – has won numerable fans all over the world. Like many other actors in India, one big fan of the show has been Asha Negi. The Pavitra Rishta actor enjoys binge-watching the international show and has been looking forward to the show’s last season.

Talking about how she started following the series, Asha says, “I started following the show from last year. I began with the first season and watched till the seventh. At the time when the show launched in 2011, I tried watching it. I played the first episode, but did not understand a thing! So I gave up. It was all the buzz that made me try watching it again. When I began last year, I enjoyed it so much that there was no stopping.”

She further adds, “Before the Season 8 began, I wanted to binge watch all the seasons again and be prepared for the last season. Time didn’t permit, but I will definitely watch all the season soon. I am excited about the new season, I am just waiting for all the episodes to be available online. I can’t wait and watch the episodes, I want to watch all of them in one go.” Ask her which is the one character on the show she is extremely fond of and she signs off naming, “Mother of Dragon.”

Interestingly, Asha is waiting for her brand new web show to go on air. Titled Baarish, the Alt Balaji show also stars Sharman Joshi in an interesting role.