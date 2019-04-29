Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Review: It won't make your Monday worse, but it won't be better either

Debanu Das April 29 2019, 10.52 am April 29 2019, 10.52 am

After two episodes being utilized to set up reunions and get dirty secrets out of the way, the makers of Game of Thrones made sure they had a full hour and a half duration to showcase one of the most intense battle scenes. There’s no time wasted in setting the tone of the feature-length show. With the White Walkers closing in on Winterfell, the soldiers have very little time in their hands. Preparations were already in full swing in episode two and in episode three, titled The Long Night, those plans are executed.

Right from the start, there’s a sense of pressure. The bass-heavy music couple with a grim looking Tyrion Lannister tells a thousand words. There’s an intensive amount of tension that emanates from everything that is going on. While the camera focuses on Tyrion, soldiers and leaders are seen readying themselves in the background. All the important people get an introduction. Whoever worked on the audio for this episode, really deserves a raise.

The Long Night was touted as the episode that would rival the likes of the epic battle scene in Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. The stakes were pretty damn high. The battle commenced at night, and thanks to that environment, it was pretty darn hard to make out what was going on screen. There was a lot of confusion, yes, but that is expected in any war scene. Things only looked better once the trenches were lit.

The battle scenes were elaborate. However, the human army seemed to provide little to no resistance. They were simply overrun by the Night King and his goons. It’s like they didn’t even try. Most of the killing was left to the show’s main characters – Jamie Lannister, Brienne, Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen), Daenerys, Ser Jorah, Grey Worm, Arya and a few others.

The dragon battle scenes seemed terrific and real. The only caveat is that they didn’t last for too long. The makers’ plans to build the episode seems to rely on the idea that Jon and Dany’s strategies were failing. On no occasion did it feel like the armies of men had an advantage.

Finally, the Night King’s death felt savage and dumbfounding. Half the season is down and suddenly the dude simply dies?! Snuffed out just like that? He’s supposed to be the embodiment of evil. For the entire length of the show, the Night King simply strolled around the battlefield, rode a dragon and then fell off it and when he finally seemed to be redeeming himself, Arya strikes. It was simply not satisfying at all to see the series’ biggest scumbag die a cheap death.

The remaining episodes are probably going to be about taking the throne from Cersei. And also to show Bran does absolutely NOTHING except to look smug. Heck, even Dany scored a few kills and all Bran does is sit on that wheelchair and try to get a better view of the carnage around him. The Long Night does have its share of deaths, with the most brutal one being of Lyanna Mormont. The Long Night felt it tried, scored a lot of points, but failed to take the cake. There were no major deaths to make your Monday miserable, at the same time, there was nothing to make you exceptionally happy.