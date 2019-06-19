Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 6.27 pm June 19 2019, 6.27 pm

Ever since the last season of Game of Thrones, fans have been distraught over what they considered an anti-climactic and disappointing end to the series. Ever since then, fans have only been looking forward to the prequel series of the Game of Thrones hoping that it would win back the lost respect of the franchise. No official title for the series has been announced as of yet but the makers have decided to go with Bloodmoon as a working title for now, say the reports.

HBO has not yet confirmed the series. They have only ordered for the pilot episode. This decision makes sense after the poor response that the Game of Thrones’ final season received. HBO is most likely making sure it ventures into something that the fans might really be interested in. That may prove to be difficult after the response the Game of Thrones finale received. Bloodmoon's official synopsis reads, “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”