Sunny Sachdeva, who has enthralled the audience in shows like Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Krishna Chali London, will now enchant the audience in a new avatar. If sources are to be believed, Sunny will be seen in ALTBalaji series Gandii Baat season 3 produced and directed by Sachin Mohite’s Jaasvand Entertainment. Sunny play the lead role in of the episodes of the series.

Amidst a lot of sex-related concepts that made waves on the digital platform, the bold and controversial web-series, Gandii Baat, ruled the webspace with its intriguing and interesting tales that showed the masses the mirror to the sexual taboos faced by women in villages.

And now with Season 3, we are sure of the makers touching the chords of viewers with lot more of the erotic, sexy tales from rural India. This season will be all about failed marriages and extramarital affairs.

Season 1 and 2 were a massive hit with its bold, steamy and sensual avatar. The risqué theme love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes left a titillating effect on the audiences. Garnering unprecedented views within a day of its launch the second season of the thriller anthology created immense buzz for its sensual and seductive content so much so that the platform has decided to drop yet another jaw-dropping special episode of Gandii Baat.