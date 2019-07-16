In Com Staff July 17 2019, 12.20 am July 17 2019, 12.20 am

Gathbandhan, the popular Colors show produced by Jay Productions, is seeing the huge drama with Raghu (Abrar Qazi) starting to hate Dhanak (Shruti Sharma), the woman he loved a lot. The recent track has seen Dhanak’s struggle to win the love of Raghu all over again. However, Maayi (Sonali Naik) and Maya (Pragati Chourasiya) have been creating hurdles for Dhanak.

Also, the fact that Raghu has announced his marriage with Maaya which will happen in due course of time, has upset Dhanak. Maya has been trying all that she can to win the love of Raghu.

The cunning ideas and plans of Maayi and Maya will take a deadly turn when they will decide on giving Dhanak an accidental electric shock that could even harm her life.

As per a reliable source, “Maayi and Maya will plan an electric shock on Dhanak. However, at the right time, Raghu will come to the place, and instead of Dhanak, Raghu will be hit by the electric shock.”

Dhanak, who will be nearby will run to rescue Raghu, Maayi and Maya will also find out that Raghu is the one who got targeted. We buzzed actors associated with the track in the show Gathbandhan but could not get through to them.