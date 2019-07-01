In Com Staff July 01 2019, 7.43 pm July 01 2019, 7.43 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega the Zee TV show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square has seen huge drama recently with Antara’s (Dalljiet Kaur) entry post which Antara got to know of Akshat (Nishant Malkani) having married Guddan (Kanika Mann). Antara did give out a bad reaction on knowing the truth, but ultimately she did reconcile to the fact and accepted Guddan as a member of the family.

In our last report, we mentioned about Antara expressing the desire of seeing the marriage of Akshat and Guddan. So yes, the upcoming track will see the wedding preparations of Akshat and Guddan. The two of them will get engaged in a grand manner. But then hell will break loose. And Antara will do the unexpected!

As per a reliable source, “Antara will spike Akshat’s drink and will create an impression as though Akshat is with Guddan. A semi-conscious Akshat will also believe that he is romancing Guddan. However, soon, he will pass out and will get up to a major shock the next morning.”