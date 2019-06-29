In Com Staff June 29 2019, 8.37 pm June 29 2019, 8.37 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega the popular Zee TV show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square has seen the entry of Antara (Dalljiet Kaur). Antara who got to know of Akshat (Nishant Malkani) being married to Guddan (Kanika Mann) initially reacted weird and started sobbing. She later accepted the fact that Akshat and Guddan are married. However, her weird behavior to changing situations makes us really wonder if Antara is fine in health.

Above all, the re-entry of Rawat (Jatin Shah) has brought in a new element, wherein Rawat knows of a secret related to Antara and he has come to expose her. So what is the secret? Is it related to Antara’ health? Do you also really feel that there is something wrong with Antara?

What are your thoughts on this track in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega? Do you want to see Akshat and Guddan’s reunion?