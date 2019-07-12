In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.39 pm July 12 2019, 9.39 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega the popular Zee TV show, produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square, has till now seen the majestic Akshat Jindal (Nishant Malkani) posing to be in his mid-forties in order to take over the responsibility of his elder brothers’ grown-up sons after his death. Well, the transformation that Akshat might have had in order to take over the fatherly duties of two grown-ups, especially when he is so very young in age has been a huge sacrifice. Not only did Akshat emulate his brother’s footsteps by taking care of his home, family and wealth, but also forgot about him having a life of his own. Well, at this juncture, came in the bright and simple Guddan (Kanika Mann), who entered Akshat’s life as his wife. Though the marriage when it happened, was not with the consent of the two of them, the story at present has them deeply in love with each other.

However, the advent of Antara (Dalljiet Kaur) in the life of Akshat has created huge confusions for him in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Though as per the ongoing telecast, it is revealed to one and all that Antara was never in the hospital for all the years, and also of the fact that Antara faked the closeness and one night stand between Akshat and Antara, there is much more drama to come.

Yesterday, we wrote about how Antara declares to one and all about her pregnancy. She will tell Akshat that they did make love that night when Akshat was forced to consume a spiked sweet. So now, problems increase all the more for Akshat and he knows not what to do.