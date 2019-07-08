In Com Staff July 08 2019, 8.27 pm July 08 2019, 8.27 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the popular Zee TV show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square, has been seeing intense drama in the love story of Akshat (Nishant Malkani) and Guddan (Kanika Mann), soon after Akshat’s love confession. Well, the entry of Akshat’s first wife Antara (Dalljiet Kaur) in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has created confusion and misunderstandings for both Akshat and Guddan.

The dirty trick of Antara to trap Akshat in her room and give the impression that he has spent a night with her was enough for the split of Akshat and Guddan. Now while Guddan has gotten a sniff of what Antara is trying to do, she has determined herself to expose Antara. In a shocking development that will air soon, Antara will plan to poison and kill Akshat.

While we wondered whether Antara surely loves Akshat or not, this sequence will indeed bring in curiosity. As per a reliable source, “Antara will poison the kheer (sweet dish) that would be served for Akshat.”

However, Guddan will spot what Antara would be doing and will come in between and try to stop Akshat from eating the dish Will Akshat eat the poisoned food? Or will Guddan stop him at the nick of time? If Antara loves Akshat why is she trying to harm him?