In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.49 pm July 23 2019, 7.49 pm

The talented Kunal Vijaykar, who is known for his exceptional acting talent in films like Ghajini, Jo Bole So Nihaal and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, will explore the web space. We have exclusively learned that Kunal Vijaykar has been roped in for Netflix’s original film Guilty, produced by Karan Johar’s digital content division Dharmatic Entertainment. We had earlier reported about Niki Walia, Manu Rishi Chadha, Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Fahad Ali being part of the core cast of the film.

Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances. Talented actress Kiara Advani plays the lead role in Netflix’s original film Guilty. In 2018, Advani made her digital streaming debut with the anthology film Lust Stories. She also starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project marks yet another collaboration between the actor and the producer after the 2018 film Lust Stories, which was released by Netflix on its platform.