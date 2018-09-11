Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: The fashionista who's not just any other TV bahu!

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna turns a year older. Well, her fans mostly know her as Anika from her daily soap. But trust us there’s much more to the babe. For the uninitiated, she is really a fashion obsessed diva. A scan through her Instagram account and you would know that she loves to experiment with her fashion choices. So, instead of talking about Anika, it’s time we appreciate the fashionista Surbhi Chandna. Let’s get started:
If you thought only Bollywood divas can carry a slit dress with a lot of panache, you are wrong! Even Surbhi knows how to look bold and sexy in a strappy couture.
Welcoming TAN with open arms 🧟♂️ #holiday2018#birthdaygirl
And that’s how she holidays in boyfriend jeans and a bralet top. *wow*
Catching some light from this ANDA shaped light source 💡#boyfriendjeans#holiday2018#beach
Simple blouses are a complete no-no, when you have something like this to amp up a saree!
Lets feel SEXY & FLY How do you always manage @shivanishirali ? 😍 #sundaying#bts#work#ishqbaaaz#annika#fashionlookbook 📸 @megha220793
And when nothing works, bling comes to your rescue.
As Promised 😊 @shivanishirali @ichakohli 👏🏻 #ishqbaaaz#annika @starplus
Chequered print, boots and a slit skirt, we are bookmarking this look of Surbhi.
This MILLION DOLLAR BLUSH is clearly because the family is now a MILLION ..How i wish i could thank each one of you for being a part of this journey from NO-body to SOME-body.. i will forever be GRATEFUL to you for that precious minute you take from your crazy busy life to like, comment ,appreciate and disapprove a picture. I don't want to imagine waking up to a life without you guys..You make life MILLION TIMES BEAUTIFUL. Remeber one thing I am what i am because of your unconditional LOVE. FEELS GREAT TO BE A MILLIONAIRE ♥ Clicked By- #araalexanderphotography
When you are chilling yet want to be fashionable, this is how you do it!
When you don't need to drown in makeup and you love your naked face @feelmichmichi Etel thanks for beautifully capturing me #nofilter#takemeback
Forget black, as white can also steal the thunder!
The In-Between hiding the Dracula teeth and Blush #sayinghelloto2018#bosphorusbackdrop#holidayvibes
Happy 29th Surbhi!
The Passion you bring while clicking totally reflects in your pictures @araalexanderofficial 😊
