Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: The fashionista who's not just any other TV bahu!

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna turns a year older. Well, her fans mostly know her as Anika from her daily soap. But trust us there’s much more to the babe. For the uninitiated, she is really a fashion obsessed diva. A scan through her Instagram account and you would know that she loves to experiment with her fashion choices. So, instead of talking about Anika, it’s time we appreciate the fashionista Surbhi Chandna. Let’s get started:

If you thought only Bollywood divas can carry a slit dress with a lot of panache, you are wrong! Even Surbhi knows how to look bold and sexy in a strappy couture.

And that’s how she holidays in boyfriend jeans and a bralet top. *wow*

View this post on Instagram Catching some light from this ANDA shaped light source 💡#boyfriendjeans#holiday2018#beach A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Sep 9, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Simple blouses are a complete no-no, when you have something like this to amp up a saree!

And when nothing works, bling comes to your rescue.

Chequered print, boots and a slit skirt, we are bookmarking this look of Surbhi.

When you are chilling yet want to be fashionable, this is how you do it!

Forget black, as white can also steal the thunder!

View this post on Instagram The In-Between hiding the Dracula teeth and Blush #sayinghelloto2018#bosphorusbackdrop#holidayvibes A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:38pm PST

Happy 29th Surbhi!