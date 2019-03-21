Happy Holi 2019: Rochelle Rao urges to celebrate a ‘pet-friendly’ Holi

Indians, on March 21, are celebrating the festival of colors across the nation. Holi, is, undoubtedly considered as one of the most revered and commemorated festivals in our country. However, everything comes with a disadvantage of its own and the case of Holi is no different. While the splashing of colors on a huge basis is a significant part of this festival, it may cause irreparable damage to all the animals out there. The harmful chemicals that are a part of Holi colors are the reason behind some serious health troubles for our furry friends. Well, Indian actor and model Rochelle Rao had a message that was on the similar lines and worth everyone’s attention.

In a post shared by Rochelle on her Instagram account, we could see the anchor posing with her pet cat. In her caption, Rochelle wrote that while she was looking for some ‘best worst clothes’ for a Holi party, she got reminded of her pet Casper’s white fur. She further urged her fans that they should not spill colors on animals, since it can cause them some serious harm once they try to lick themselves, and they are voiceless to express their pain. Rochelle requested to celebrate a safe Holi and help all the animals in need. Now, that’s one serious concern nicely put, Rochelle!

On the work front, Rochelle is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from that, Rochelle along with her husband Keith Sequeira have also been approached for the 9th season of Nach Baliye. However, they are yet to sign on the dotted lines