As Harbhajan Singh turned 39 today, the social media was filled with birthday wishes for him. Although a spinner-specialist, he is an all-rounder. Singh, lovingly called as Bhajji (which comes from his name Harbhajan) has the record of the taking the second-highest wickets in Test match formats to his name. While wife Geeta Basra had a sweet post for her hubby, fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh too sent him good wishes.

Check out Geeta Basra’s post here, which also features their daughter Hinaya:

Not just wifey, Bhajji's friends too wished him on social media and made his birthday special.

View this post on Instagram Janam Din di tuhanu lak lak vadaiyan Bhajjiiiii! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

Suresh Raina also posted on his Instagram good wishes for him:

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently added to his fanbase after taking the last two wickets in the last match against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup 2019, had a sweet picture with his ‘Bhajju paa’:

Wishing you loads of happiness on your birthday Bhajju paa @harbhajan_singh Have a great day 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/DrGdEtn0dG — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 3, 2019

Virendra Sehwag wished Bhajii ‘the best of everything’:

Wish you a very happy life ahead @harbhajan_singh . May you have the best of everything, Bhajji . Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/HJn1DlChHL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from International cricket, had a personalized message for his ‘Chaddi budd’:

As you get older by another year , don’t forget to carry your extra pair of glutes around bro 🤣🤣🤣 #throwback . Happy birthday my chaddi budd. Love u always ❤️🥳 have a great day ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/efzqp1twmS — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2019

Fast bowler RP Singh had a sweet and simple post for Singh:

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh brother, God bless you with the best of everything. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1iFQj3Ab4o — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 3, 2019

Irfan Pathan shared a candid picture with the cricketer:

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh paji wishing you a fun filled year ahead #birthday pic.twitter.com/M9LpEZfueX — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 3, 2019

As a part of an interesting trivia, Harbhajan actually wanted to be a batsman! He took training under Charanji Sharma but later shifted to bowling under the guidance of Davinder Arora. But when there was a need, he picked up the bat to win. Be it the 1Test against New Zealand in 2010 where he saved the day with his aggressive batting style and or his fighting spirits in matches for his IPL team Mumbai Indians, he has given his best in every way possible. Happy Birthday to this all-rounder!