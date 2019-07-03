Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 7.26 pm July 03 2019, 7.26 pm

As Harbhajan Singh turned 39 today, the social media was filled with birthday wishes for him. Although a spinner-specialist, he is an all-rounder. Singh, lovingly called as Bhajji (which comes from his name Harbhajan) has the record of the taking the second-highest wickets in Test match formats to his name. While wife Geeta Basra had a sweet post for her hubby, fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh too sent him good wishes.

Check out Geeta Basra’s post here, which also features their daughter Hinaya:

Not just wifey, Bhajji's friends too wished him on social media and made his birthday special.

View this post on Instagram Janam Din di tuhanu lak lak vadaiyan Bhajjiiiii! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

Suresh Raina also posted on his Instagram good wishes for him:

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently added to his fanbase after taking the last two wickets in the last match against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup 2019, had a sweet picture with his ‘Bhajju paa’:

Wishing you loads of happiness on your birthday Bhajju paa @harbhajan_singh Have a great day 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/DrGdEtn0dG — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 3, 2019

Virendra Sehwag wished Bhajii ‘the best of everything’:

Wish you a very happy life ahead @harbhajan_singh . May you have the best of everything, Bhajji . Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/HJn1DlChHL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from International cricket, had a personalized message for his ‘Chaddi budd’:

As you get older by another year , don’t forget to carry your extra pair of glutes around bro 🤣🤣🤣 #throwback . Happy birthday my chaddi budd. Love u always ❤️🥳 have a great day ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/efzqp1twmS — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2019

Fast bowler RP Singh had a sweet and simple post for Singh:

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh brother, God bless you with the best of everything. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1iFQj3Ab4o — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 3, 2019

Irfan Pathan shared a candid picture with the cricketer:

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh paji wishing you a fun filled year ahead #birthday pic.twitter.com/M9LpEZfueX — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 3, 2019