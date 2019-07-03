As Harbhajan Singh turned 39 today, the social media was filled with birthday wishes for him. Although a spinner-specialist, he is an all-rounder. Singh, lovingly called as Bhajji (which comes from his name Harbhajan) has the record of the taking the second-highest wickets in Test match formats to his name. While wife Geeta Basra had a sweet post for her hubby, fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh too sent him good wishes.
Check out Geeta Basra’s post here, which also features their daughter Hinaya:
Happy birthday to the love of my life.. ❤️ this lil world of yours sends you all the love and happiness ❤️😘🤗🍰🎉🌺
Not just wifey, Bhajji's friends too wished him on social media and made his birthday special.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a candid picture with the bowler:
Janam Din di tuhanu lak lak vadaiyan Bhajjiiiii!
Suresh Raina also posted on his Instagram good wishes for him:
Happy birthday, Paji! @harbhajan3 Wish you the best today, tomorrow & always! Have the best day :) #happybirthdaybhajji
Jasprit Bumrah, who recently added to his fanbase after taking the last two wickets in the last match against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup 2019, had a sweet picture with his ‘Bhajju paa’:
Virendra Sehwag wished Bhajii ‘the best of everything’:
Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from International cricket, had a personalized message for his ‘Chaddi budd’:
Fast bowler RP Singh had a sweet and simple post for Singh:
Irfan Pathan shared a candid picture with the cricketer:
As a part of an interesting trivia, Harbhajan actually wanted to be a batsman! He took training under Charanji Sharma but later shifted to bowling under the guidance of Davinder Arora. But when there was a need, he picked up the bat to win. Be it the 1st
Test against New Zealand in 2010 where he saved the day with his aggressive batting style and or his fighting spirits in matches for his IPL team Mumbai Indians, he has given his best in every way possible. Happy Birthday to this all-rounder!