Hardik Pandya row: Hotstar pulls out the episode, Virat Kohli breaks silence

Over the seasons, Koffee With Karan has given us a lot of gossip and every season of the show manages to be embroiled in controversy. Remember, this is the show that gave rise to the nepotism debate, a conversation that very much alive even today. Season 6 is no different. This time the show got better as fans got to witness some never-seen-before pairs being at their candid best on the legendary kouch. This season, after successfully completing eleven episodes without much hullabaloo, the show has sparked controversy. It’s the episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, which is currently grabbing all the headlines. The particular episode got thrashed brutally by the netizens because of Mr Cool Pandya’s ‘misogynist’ and ‘sexist’ remarks. What next? Streaming giant Hotstar has now kicked the episode out of its history.

Just open Hotstar and you will see all the other episodes of the season available except for the one that featured the two cricketers. That’s not all. Captain Virat Kohli has opened up on the issue too. On the eve of the first ODI in Sydney, Kohli was quizzed about the on-going matter and he replied saying, "We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers don't align with those views, those were individual opinions. We are still waiting for a decision to be made.”

“From the Indian cricket team's point of view, this changes nothing in our beliefs in the changing room, it does nothing to the spirit we have have been able to create. Combinations will have to be thought of once the decision comes out," added the Indian skipper. This comes after Vinod Rai, chief of the Committee of Administrators, revealed that he has recommended that both Hardik and Rahul be handed over two ODI bans as punishment.

“I am not convinced with Hardik’s explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told PTI.