Here's how Rasika Dugal has convinced fans she deserves the big screen

Bollywood is full of actors and actresses who are looking for their big break – that one movie which will make them an overnight hit with the crowds and will, in turn, bring producers and directors to their doorstep. Nandita Das’s Manto was that big break for Rasika Dugal. She plays Saadat Hasan Manto’s silent yet strong wife, Safiya and she delivers with finesse. Although she’s worked in multiple Indian soap operas and has been a regular in the Bollywood circuit since 2007, the 33-year old actor has only recently caught the attention of movie makers.

Having debuted in the Bollywood movie Tahaan in 2008, Rasika has also been a part of movies like Anwar, No Smoking, Hijack, Agyaat, Aurangzeb and Once Again. She finally got the opportunity to truly showcase her acting skills in the movies Kshay and Qissa. In fact, she was recognized for her role in the film Hamid and was awarded the Best Actor Award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival. Dugal has also been a part of the world of web series.