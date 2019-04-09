Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Election Commission on shows boasting of BJP’s schemes

Onkar Kulkarni April 09 2019, 8.44 pm April 09 2019, 8.44 pm

Zee TV came in the eye of a controversy after the Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission against the makers of some of its popular serials for promoting schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It so happened that on April 7, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant took to Twitter and announced, "Tomorrow on 8th April at 2.30 pm I will formally file a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer of Election Commission of India against the channels and production teams of such serials who are deliberately and mischievously promoting".

The tweet was followed by the Maharashtra unit of the Congress on moving the EC on April 9 alleging that serials such as Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kundali Bhagya are being used to promote Prime Minister Modi's image, in violation of the code of conduct. The issue was that each of the serials apparently had characters boasting of PM Modi's flagship schemes including Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala Gas Yojana, and Mudra Yojana. While the latter two serials air on Zee TV, the former is telecast on Zee Network’s &TV.

When we contacted Zee TV for a reaction, in.com received an official statement from the company spokesperson that read, “As a responsible national television network, ZEE has always created content basis its stringent content guidelines. The mention of certain government schemes and initiatives in some of the episodes of the television shows was a creative call taken purely in the interest of the public.”

We also contacted the producer of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! Benaifer Kohli, but she refused to talk citing ill health and being away from the city. We also reached out to the producer of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sonali Jaffar, who said that she was looking into the matter and wouldn’t like to comment at the moment.