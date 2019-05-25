Hina Khan: Out of the limelight and into the Sun at Cannes

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 5.20 pm May 25 2019, 5.20 pm

25th May 2019 marks the last day of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Out of the many stars who sashayed down the red carpet and impressed the fashion critics was TV actor Hina Khan who made heads turn with her back-to-back glamorous appearances. From her silver embellished gown with extended sleeves to metallic tube high-slit gown with a long train, the diva’s style game at the fest was on point. But seems like the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is still not over the Cannes fever. Why do we say so? The actor has shared a series of photos on her Instagram and they are LIT.

Hina captioned the beautiful images as 'Seas the day #BeachVibes #Cannes2019.' In the shared photos, we see Miss Khan flashing some summer style lessons where she's donning a pretty pink floral dress which is teamed up with a pair of yellow reflectors and fringy sandals. And any guesses who is clicking her pictures? Of course, it's none other than her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina's man has been glued to her through thick and thin and must say there's no couple like them.

Have a look at the beachy photos shared by Hina below:

View this post on Instagram Seas the day 🌊 #BeachVibes #Cannes2019 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 24, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

In a recent interview, talking about the controversy around her Cannes debut, which erupted after the journalist's comment, Hina Khan told Anupama Chopra, "I did feel bad, I won't deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening." However, despite the negativity, Hina also shared that she was happy to have walked the Cannes red carpet. She added, "When I was about to walk the red carpet, I just closed my eyes and I was like 'Hina, this is just another thing for you, you have done it a million times, be confident and just walk the red carpet. Give it your best.'"