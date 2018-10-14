Hina Khan's entry as Komolika is jaw dropping!

We all were very excited and curious to know that who will be seen as the revamped Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. There were rumours that it would be either Krystle D’Souza or Hina Khan but after months of waiting and speculation, the makers finally dropped a bomb teaser of Hina Khan as Komolika and guys, she is too hot to handle!

Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... welcome @eyehinakhan as KOMOLIKA 💋💋💋❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💖👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cFbMVKt0LA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 14, 2018

Hina Khan can be seen donning a black chanya-choli with oxidized jewellery and those bang on curls. This will be the first time that Hina Khan will be seen playing the role of a vamp. The teaser showed Komolika walking across the street where everyone around seemed to be in awe of her and then she moves towards Anurag and detangles Prerna’s dupatta which was stuck in Anurag’s shirt. Her intentions of grabbing Anurag away from Prerna were pretty clear and that she would go up to any extent for him.

It has almost been a month since the television premiere of the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, the show has failed to garner the kind of response it was expecting. And now, with Hina Khan’s entry, we are expecting some fireworks as well as a boost to their TRP ratings.

We really can’t wait to see Hina Khan as Komolika and the kind of magic she creates in this show, with her amazing screen presence!