Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and others have in store for us

Holi is around the corner. It’s that time of the year when everyone wants to get drenched in positivity and surround themselves with various colours of hope. The festival of colours is considered as one of the most popular festivals in India and it goes without saying that it is the favourite of industry-wallahs. Our favourite TV soaps are waiting to bring out the most shocking twists with their ‘maha episodes’ on the day. Before you gear up for the special one-hour episodes, here’s giving you a sneak peek of what some of the top shows have in store for us on Holi.
Going through the official handles of Colors TV, we have got our hands on this promo video of three hotties having a gala time together. It’s the Naagin 3 ladies Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti, who can be seen flaunting their wonderful dance skills in the channel's Holi special show called Rang De Zindagi. The trio can be seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. Uff they look hot!
#Holi ko banane aur bhi haseen, aa rahi hai apni adaaon ka rang bikherne #Naagin! Dekiye Colors ke sang, Rang De Zindagi 17th March ko dopahar 1 baje aur shaam 4:30 baje. @surbhijyoti @anitahassanandani @karishmaktanna
In another clip, the three can be seen dancing to Katrina Kaif’s foot tapping number Husn Parcham from Zero and Warina Hussain's Akh Lad Jaave from Loveyatri.
Udenge rang husn ke jab stage pe aayengi #Naagin ki teeno haseenayein! Dekhiye Colors ke sang, Rang De Zindagi kal dopahar 1 baje aur shaam 4:30 baje.
Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will have Prerna and Anurag’s love story taking another turn. In the promo video shared by Star Plus on Instagram, Prerna breaks her news of pregnancy in the midst of the Holi celebrations at the Basu’s and Anurag is left shocked!
Prerna’s news for Anurag is set to change EVERYTHING! Can you guess what it is? Watch #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus and HotStar: http://bit.ly/KZKHotstar @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @realhinakhan
That's all for now but we bet, there are more to come! We surely can’t miss these amazing performances and astonishing twists, can we?