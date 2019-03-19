Holi 2019: Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes play with rang on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Holi is just around the corner and it's that time of the year when everyone wants to get drenched in positivity and surround themselves with different colours of hope. This festival is considered as one of the most popular festivals in India and it goes without saying that it's a favourite among the industry-wallahs. Right from our Bollywood stars to the popular faces from the TV world, celebs love to tease fans with videos of themselves soaking into the colour fever.

It so happened that while surfing on the web, we came across a video of television's new Komilika (Hina Khan) enjoying the festival of rang on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 along with her co-stars and crew. In an Instagram video, we see Hina looking unrecognisable as she's fully drenched in colour and is seen applying rang on Erica Fernandes' forehead. With this video, one thing can be confirmed - there is no cold war between Hina and Erica. Must say, Hina can be seen smeared with colours all over her face which indicates that she is having a lot of fun on the sets.

Meanwhile, a recent teaser from Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sees Prerna and Anurag’s love story taking another turn. In the promo video shared by Star Plus on Instagram, Prerna breaks her news of pregnancy in the midst of the Holi celebrations at Anurag is left shocked!

That's all for now but we bet there is more to come!