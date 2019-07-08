Hrithik Roshan gives life lessons to TikTok star Faisu, video inside

Shaikh Mudassir Faisal, better known as Mr Faisu on social media, is the most followed Indian on TikTok, with an audience of over 21 million. He is adored and loved by his fans, not just for his TikTok videos, but also for his fashion sense. Faisu has also made it to an elite list of top 10 influencers in India. He is adored and loved by his fans, for his TikTok videos and his personality. Just like most influencers, Faisu too has been extremely popular among teenage Indian girls.
Faisu is multitalented and has also featured in the Tere Bin Kive music video alongside Jannat Zubair. The song has been trending ever since. His Jodi with Jannat has been loved by the fans who have shown much love towards them. The TikTok star is quite famous amongst the Bollywood biggies. Recently, Faisu collaborated with the handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan, who was promoting his upcoming film - Super 30.
With the super star Hrithik Roshan for Super 30 ! All the best Bhai.❤️ #faisuquad❤ #keepgoing #keepsupporting #kbye
He is extremely talented and charming. Young teenage girls are head over heels over this TikTok star. He is very active on his Instagram and regularly posts updates on his fashionable outfits. His stylish personality shines through his Instagram profile. Faisu's pictures on Instagram will make your heart melt. Recently he completed 6 million on Instagram and it is a huge milestone that this young budding artist has crossed.