Is it the end for Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Ye Hai Mohabbatein?

It all started in the year 2013. We were introduced to Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi), Raman (Karan Patel) and Ruhi (Ruhanika Dhawan). The Bhalla family has become an integral part of our lives, but a recent report will surely leave their fans sad. Reportedly, after running successfully for five years Ye Hai Mohabbatein will be going off air soon.

According to India Today, the popular show’s rating went down when Ishita killed her son Aditya in the series. Ekta Kapoor was also trolled for the same on the social media. Ekta’s other shows Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya are doing quite well, but YHM’s rating has seen a downfall and that’s why the makers have decided to end the show. It is said that the last few episodes of the show will be shot on a grand scale in abroad.

These reports came to light after Ekta and Divyanka had a candid chat on social media. So, to promote ALTBalaji’s new show Home, Divyanka posted her family picture and Ekta Kapoor replied to it, Thank U Love! Ishika Going To Be Chef.” To this Divyanka replied, "yes chef."

Ok since ppl got it! An official statement! A love story between two chefs! That shared pain betrayal a past and the love for FOOD!most love stories end in a kitchen this started in one @dorisdey209 @jaya_misra — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 27, 2018

Ekta also confirmed that she is coming up with a love story between two chefs. While Ekta is said to be the TV queen, looks like she is all set to rule the digital world as well with her shows on ALTBalaji.

We wonder who will be cast opposite Divyanka in the digital series. Karan Patel, maybe?