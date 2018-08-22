Is Mahika Sharma Danny D's girlfriend or just a fan-girl?

TV actress Mahika Sharma has grabbed plentiful eyeballs for her controversial statements in the media and her Instagram posts full of double meanings. But what’s mainly garnering all the attention is her alleged affair with American porn star Danny D. The latest reports of the two being featured in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 12, just got the buzz louder. But wait, is she really the Danny's lady-love or just a fan girl?

From posting a topless picture on Danny’s birthday to introducing him through a special Instagram post by describing him as ‘a man with real big one’, the actor has been putting up a series of social-media posts on her rumoured-beau. But what got us thinking is the absence of PDA-pictures of the two, who are in an apparent long-distance relationship. However, Danny does follow her back on Twitter. Hence why we stalked his feed on the micro-blogging site - only to find that the adult film star hasn’t put up any post on the actress ever! Not a single one!

Well then, this is confusing! No PDA’s, no lovey-dovey captions and not a single post on his so-called girlfriend? Aren’t these enough to prove that she’s just a fan-girl?