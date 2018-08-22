Is Mahika Sharma Danny D's girlfriend or just a fan-girl?

TV actress Mahika Sharma has grabbed plentiful eyeballs for her controversial statements in the media and her Instagram posts full of double meanings. But what’s mainly garnering all the attention is her alleged affair with American porn star Danny D. The latest reports of the two being featured in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 12, just got the buzz louder. But wait, is she really the Danny's lady-love or just a fan girl?
From posting a topless picture on Danny’s birthday to introducing him through a special Instagram post by describing him as ‘a man with real big one’, the actor has been putting up a series of social-media posts on her rumoured-beau. But what got us thinking is the absence of PDA-pictures of the two, who are in an apparent long-distance relationship. However, Danny does follow her back on Twitter. Hence why we stalked his feed on the micro-blogging site - only to find that the adult film star hasn’t put up any post on the actress ever! Not a single one!
Early in the morning.. When you realize its @dannydxxx Birthday and you find yourself all crazy and wet.. You can't miss to capture the moment.. And its be like this.. Happy birthday love. More happiness and success in your life Lets not forget his birthday and celebrate watching his videos.. Turn on the internet.. #danny #birthday #boy #photography #myhero #morningmotivation #morning #saturday #satisfyingvideos #fitness #love #bollywood
Guys He is Danny D! A man with real big one.. if you dont belive google him.. Get ready to welcome him.. India follow him at @dannydxxx rest are fake profiles.. Trust me he is very down to earth and he is really a sweet heart.. wait for the upcoming movie #themodernculture Jab milegi bharti nari ek british adult admi se.. hoga bus entertainment, entertainment aur entertainment.. Get ready yourself with your chacha chachi, mama mami, bhai bhen, dada dadi, nana nani, mummy papa and puri family to watch us.. #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodsongs #india #movie
@dannydxxx My super Hero.. knowing you has been a dream come true.. I'm sure soon you will win lots of heart in India.. You give out the best of expressions.. And Till the time we come closer and cover the distance.. Your videos will help me.. Looking forward to you #DannyD #expressionking #girlstuff #favourite #insta #instagramers #instagram #India #bollywood #superstar #photographylife #photograph #fitness #manwithstyle #manwithbigone
Well then, this is confusing! No PDA’s, no lovey-dovey captions and not a single post on his so-called girlfriend? Aren’t these enough to prove that she’s just a fan-girl?