Is Shama Sikander nursing a broken heart in Greece?

They say vacationing is kind of a soothing process where you can forget all your worries and dive deep into a whole new world. And looks like that’s exactly what TV actress Shama Sikander is upto in Greece. The babe, who is holidaying in southeastern Europe, is sharing her sultry photos and making her fans go gaga over the same.

Out of her many photos, there is one particular picture which has grabbed our attention. In the picture, we see the Sexoholic star posing like a boss-lady and when you read the photo’s caption; you’ll get what we are talking about. Looks like Shama is going through some serve heartache, which is very much evident through her last Instagram post.

Elaborating on the same, Shama’s latest post hints at a not-so-happily-ever-after tale that comes with an advice. So the golden advice goes like, there will be harsh moments in one’s life which can toss the entire world for you. But then one needs to be brave and smart enough. Open your heart, scream and cry. But hey, do not forget to wear that damn crown again in all glory and move on. Wow!

That’s quite a deep thought. Well, your thoughts are enlightening, we love your pictures more Shama. Happy Holidays to you.