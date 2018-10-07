Ishaqbaaz has some new twists and turns, here are exclusive details

Television show Ishaqbaaz is making waves and how! The dramatic television series will witness a gruesome death at the hands of the main character - Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Shivaay is played by actor Nakuul Mehta.

That isn't even all! Sources close to the production of the serial revealed that the series will then be taking a 5-year leap. This won't be the first time an Indian daily soap will be taking a time leap, kyunkii leaps bhi kabhi novel ideas the.

Hang on. Did you think that is the end of the update on Ishqbaaz? There is more to come in the form of some grand weddings! The unmarried couples will finally tie the knot in the series and it'll be one happy family.

It is unclear if the weddings will be showcased on television, or will be considered to have taken place during the 5-year leap but one thing is certain - killer or not, Shivaay will surely be a part of the new format of the series. It stands to be seen if any new characters will be introduced on the show.

Stay tuned to In.Com for more updates from the world of television.