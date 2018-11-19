image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ishqbaaaz Exclusive: Great news for Nakuul Mehta fans, not so much for fans of other actors

Television

Ishqbaaaz Exclusive: Great news for Nakuul Mehta fans, not so much for fans of other actors

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 19 2018, 6.34 pm
back
EntertainmentIshqbaaazleapNakuul MehtaSurbhi ChandnaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi get a chance to be safe from nominations
ALSO READ

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Aishwaya Rai Bachchan was THE best of all!

Ishaqbaaz has some new twists and turns, here are exclusive details

#Section377: Nakuul Mehta’s reply to a troll is the LGBTQ cheer that should reach the din!