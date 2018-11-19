Ishqbaaaz Exclusive: Great news for Nakuul Mehta fans, not so much for fans of other actors

Ishqbaaaz started airing on Star Plus in 2016. In just a few months, it became one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Shivaay and Anika’s light banter was the highlight of the show and viewers loved Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s jodi. However, fans of Ishqbaaaz has been quite sad for a while. Reason? The makers have planned for the show to take a leap.
You guys are the BOMB. These awards are a physical manifestation of the mad love which we receive from 'you' everyday. They belong to you. Both of us are merely posers happily recieving them on your behalf. And we love you.. truly, madly & deeply just like the Savage Garden. Delighted to share these with you, @officialsurbhic ❤️ Whilst reminiscing on stage during our speeches (& god knows there were a few last night) there was an almost eureka moment where I realised that we have been doing this for over two and half years but we continue to unfailingly crib, struggle & push each other to do our best. Never satisfied & always hungry! Can't imagine doing this any other way & with anyone else. Big hug! P.S. - Take a moment this Sunday to appreciate our very 'subtle' celebratory picture! 🍷 #Ishqbaaaz #StarParivaarAwards2018 #SPA2018 . 👔@shivanishirali 💄@makeupbynavin 💇♂️@ali_academy_ 📷@paragsavla
It was reported earlier that Surbhi Chandna is not keen on playing a mother so early in her career because of which her character will die in the show. She won’t be seen after the leap. So, of course, this news has made Surbhi’s fans quite upset. But well, fans of other actors from the show we have some sad news for you guys as well. We have exclusively come to know that only Nakuul Mehta will be there in the show after the leap and the actors who are currently in the show won’t be seen once the leap takes place. The makers have already informed the other actors of the show about their last day of the shoot.
When a few days ago, it was announced that Ishqbaaaz will take a leap and Surbhi won't be in it. The fans of the actor were super upset and had started using the hashtag on Twitter, #NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz. It will be interesting to see what will be the fate of the show after the leap.