Ishqbaaaz girl gang Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava continue to give friendship goals

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna starrer Ishqbaaaz will remain one of the most talked-about TV shows ever. After successfully completing 3 years and topping the TRP charts, the show finally ended on March 15. However, despite the show going off the air, the girl gang from the show Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava continue to remain thick friends. Going by their social media stories, the trio continues to remain in touch and make sure to hang out once in a while. On Tuesday, the three had a mini-reunion and seemed to have had a blast catching up!

After giving the viewers innumerable memories to cherish as Anika, Gauri and Bhavya, the gal-pals are now giving everyone friendship goals in plenty. In the selfie posted by Surbhi, the girls are seen flashing their beautiful smiles. In January, the three met after Surbhi returned to Mumbai from her fancy vacation in London and had a ball of a time. The ladies had a night out as well where they were seen gossiping in the videos they shared on social media.

Surbhi rang in her New Years 2019 in Switzerland and treated fans with multiple pictures and videos from the holiday. She was accompanied by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes. Their vacay pictures from the snow-capped mountains left us green in envy! From going skiing together, hogging some good food, wandering on the streets of Switzerland, their pictures are simply delightful.

Surbhi shot to fame with Ishqbaaaz and bagged the Best Actress (Jury) Award for the show at the Lions