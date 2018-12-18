Ishqbaaaz season 2: Nakuul Mehta is winning Twitter with his brand new look as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi!

Star TV’s most loved daily drama, Ishqbaaz, has been in the news from quite some time now. Surbhi Chandna aka Anika and Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi’s chemistry was much loved by fans. But fans were a little disappointed when the makers decided to pull a generation leap and bring a twist to the story. Adding to it, in the revamped version of the serial only Nakuul Mehta has been retained in the serial while the entire cast including Surbhi has bid farewell to the show.

On Monday, a brand new Shivaay i.e. Shivaansh Singh Oberoi was introduced. He is a stylish rockstar who holds high dreams to make it big in the world of showbiz. For the unaware, he is playing the role of the son of Shivaay and Anika. Shivaansh’s entry was seriously glamorous and looks like even Twitter feels the same. The micro-blogging site had all things positive to say about the character. Have a look:

Yeah baby!!!! What an SUPERB episode! #ShivaanshSinghOberoi is love ❤️😍❤️!!! @NakuulMehta kudos on pulling off one hell of a transformation 👏🏼👏🏼he’s a star and so are you🌟❤️🌟!!! And DAYUM do you look HAWT!! #NakuulMehta #Ishqbaaz #DhinchaakIshqbaaz pic.twitter.com/WzFsBEwB1a — Soni Panday🌺🇹🇹 (@soni_panday) December 17, 2018

Right from tagging the new Nakuul Mehta as a perfectionist to lauding the star for his transformation, the internet is in love with Shivaansh. Also, it will be newcomer Manisha who has been roped in to play the lead actress opposite Nakuul and we can't wait for their chemistry to unfold.