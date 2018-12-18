image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ishqbaaaz season 2: Nakuul Mehta is winning Twitter with his brand new look as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi!

Television

Ishqbaaaz season 2: Nakuul Mehta is winning Twitter with his brand new look as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 18 2018, 9.43 am
back
Ishqbaaz Season 2Nakuul MehtaShivaansh Singh OberoiSurbhi ChandnaTwitter
nextBigg Boss 12 Day 92 Written Update : The 'play for yourself' strategy takes over
ALSO READ

Ishqbaaaz actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandra have some tips for Nickyanka

Nakuul Mehta’s Ishqbaaaz to have its season finale sooner than expected

Surbhi Chandna confirms her exit from Ishqbaaaz, fans don’t want the show without her