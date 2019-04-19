Ishqbaaz pair Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna to reunite as TV show Sanjivani returns?

Ranjini Maitra April 19 2019, 11.52 pm April 19 2019, 11.52 pm

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz fame are one of the most popular small screen couples, if not the most popular one! After over two years of running successfully, Ishqbaaz, in December last year, started airing with a new name, Ishqbaaaz: Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani before it went off-air in March. But just in case you were a huge fan of Shivaay and Ankita and hoped them to reunite soon, your prayers might have been heard! If reports are to be believed, then the two are coming together for a brand new season of the medical drama Sanjivani.

Sanjivani, aired on Star Plus, had begun in 2002 and went on till 2005. Later, its sequel Dil Mil Gaye hit our television sets in 2007. But the original show is set to return with a great makeover now! The old show starred Gurdeep Kohli, Gaurav Chanana, Mohnish Bahl, Shilpa Kadam, Arjun Punj, and Sanjeet Bedi. Nakuul and Surbhi's names, however, are not confirmed yet. "Talks are surely on with the Ishqbaaaz leads Nakuul and Surbhi to play the leads in the medical concept on Star Plus. But things as of now are pretty nascent and a lot of factors will go into the decision-making eventually," a source informed an entertainment portal earlier.

Director Siddharth Malhotra, in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, confirmed that Sanjivani was indeed coming back. “Yes, I’m working on the new show but it all depends on the channel. I am hoping to sign the contract soon. Sanjivani is the show that made me and it’s the first show for which I was credited as creator," he said.

We hear that the director is in constant talks with the channel and it is going to be a big budget show that will likely go on air after the IPL comes to an end.