Ishqbaaz star Nakuul Mehta shares candid moments from co-star Kunal Jaisingh's wedding

Television’s heartthrob, Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram account is LIT. Right from posting some adorable pictures with wifey Jankee Parekh to showcasing how brilliant he is with regards to style, the actor's social media profile is a hit. Also, his TV serial, Ishqbaaaz where he plays the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi has garnered him many praises. And now, while surfing on the web we bumped into a few pictures on the actor's account which is straight from his co-star Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar’s wedding. FYI, Kunal used to play Nakuul's brother as Omkara Singh Oberoi on the small screen.
All the pictures are candid and we can see Nakuul smiling throughout. Also exciting to see is how the wedding venue was done up in the shades of pastel purple and lavender. But out of all the images, we are literally drooling over an image which sees Mehta posing with his wife. A pair made in heaven, right? With the actor being in a throwback mood as he is posting some really worth witnessing pictures on his IG, we wonder what's next?
View this post on Instagram
Since we have managed to make it out of December ALIVE after almost all my friends decided to take the plunge in the same month, one needs to recapitulate the madness we survived. Swipe LEFT to see memories in no particular order from @bharati_k & @kunaljaisingh 's beautiful Broadway Opera style Sangeet which was no less than a Moulin Rouge sequence, set in Mhada! ❤️ . 1. बारातियों का स्वागत पान पराग से २. Me: trying to explain to this amazing couple that.. If you love someone.. set them free. If they come back, they probably did not have enough balance on their phone to call instead. 3. Bharati admiring the man of her dreams. Me - Kya yehi pyaar hai? (Singing in Sur) 4. Kunal, extremely pleased with my histrionics on stage, is clapping in awe. O. Oh Wait.. he just saw Bharati make a grand entry. 5. Me trying hard to stir some patriotism in the Sangeet whilst 3 people at the Sangeet, make their own group & continue to do their own thing. NOT representative of the rest of the audience at all ;-) . Thank you for attending this INSTArecap of #KunalLeGayaBharati wedding 🙏 . . 📸 @araalexanderofficial
A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on
View this post on Instagram
Time to take you through a #InstaRecap of the #AlNaz shenanigans: 1. ये खुशी के आंसू है पगली (Mere Al Naz Ek Hogaye feels) 2. When you do random Bollywood romantic montage poses whilst @dhamidrashti sings...'दो दिल मिल रहे हैं... Magar chupke chupke' 3. When the youngest grandpop⭐ says, 'And NOW you may kiss the bride..' 4. When someone had to break the new to Al that alcohol was over. 😲 5. Inside joke. Can't tell. Unless you say, 'pretty please' 6. Mrs took 3 hours to get ready, an entire hour less than the previous function. Gotto document THAT happiness. 7. @ruslaanmumtaz ON steroids with a very elegant co-host on rum taking revenge from all the stage time Al took at their sangeet's. 8. The boys have been playing well since 2001. Today they resign to the fact that it's all over. 9. Very Bollywood feels picture with the groom cause Instagram is waiting. 10. This picture is a master class in human behaviour at an Indian wedding whilst the groom already dreams of the impending honeymoon. Pictures: @strangesadhu & random guests at the wedding
A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on
Talking about Nakuul's stint in Ishqbaaaz, the actor is doing extremely well with his role which has got this millennial approach to it. Yes, we do miss seeing the Oberoi brothers in a single frame, but for now, we need to control our emotions. *giggles*