Ishqbaaz star Nakuul Mehta shares candid moments from co-star Kunal Jaisingh's wedding

Television’s heartthrob, Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram account is LIT. Right from posting some adorable pictures with wifey Jankee Parekh to showcasing how brilliant he is with regards to style, the actor's social media profile is a hit. Also, his TV serial, Ishqbaaaz where he plays the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi has garnered him many praises. And now, while surfing on the web we bumped into a few pictures on the actor's account which is straight from his co-star Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar’s wedding. FYI, Kunal used to play Nakuul's brother as Omkara Singh Oberoi on the small screen.

All the pictures are candid and we can see Nakuul smiling throughout. Also exciting to see is how the wedding venue was done up in the shades of pastel purple and lavender. But out of all the images, we are literally drooling over an image which sees Mehta posing with his wife. A pair made in heaven, right? With the actor being in a throwback mood as he is posting some really worth witnessing pictures on his IG, we wonder what's next?

Talking about Nakuul's stint in Ishqbaaaz, the actor is doing extremely well with his role which has got this millennial approach to it. Yes, we do miss seeing the Oberoi brothers in a single frame, but for now, we need to control our emotions. *giggles*