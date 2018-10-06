It’s confirmed! Kapil Sharma to return with The Kapil Sharma Show

Finally, Kapil Sharma fans can rejoice! The actor-comedian is all set to make a comeback to the small screen with his most popular television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, there had been reports of a comeback for a while, but none were aware that it’s indeed going to be The Kapil Sharma Show.

A delighted Kapil shared the news on Twitter revealing that it will be aired on Sony TV. However, he doesn’t reveal any more details with regards to the date of its commencement. But hey, it’s still good news.

The man has had a rather tough journey post his brawl with Sunil Grover. Sharma who tasted resounding success with the show, experienced a lull post his fight with Grover. Since then, reports of his bad behaviour on sets and various other incidences began surfacing online. Soon, it was discovered that he had been unwell and suffering from mental stress, which may have aggravated his situation.

Post battling alcoholism, he checked into a rehab in Delhi and came back with a renewed sense of positivity. But, his return in public sphere met with concerns owing to his sudden weight gain. Now, since the last few months, he has been working hard on his body and gearing up to dive into work commitments like never before. He is presenting a Punjabi film titled Son of Manjeet, and is kicked about his small screen return.