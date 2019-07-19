It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

Divya Ramnani July 19 2019, 11.09 pm July 19 2019, 11.09 pm

Television actor Karan Patel, who is popular for his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has officially announced his disassociation from the show. This confirmation has come after all the speculations of Karan quitting the show made rounds on the internet. Apparently, the actor has quit the show to participate in the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Friday, Karan Patel, in his official statement, confirmed the news.

He said, “Yes, Karan is moving onto participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. We tried to work out our dates to accommodate many commitments but because it did not seem possible, we have chosen to end a very memorable journey of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The serial gave him so much love and care, for which he will be forever grateful.”

Karan Patel on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

Moreover, Karan also thanked the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, for providing him with the opportunity. “We are ever grateful to Ekta Kapoor and the entire team who have always shown Karan so much love and support, allowing him to grow beyond the show and to take on new work commitments. We would like to duly mention that had it not been for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a lot that has come our way, including Khatron Ke Khiladi, would not have happened. We urge you to continue loving and adoring Karan the way you have all this while. It is a tough show that he has up next. Let’s cheer and make him win,” read his statement.