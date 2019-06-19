In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.44 pm June 19 2019, 11.44 pm

Child actors always have a special place in the hearts of the audience who loves their shows. One such child actor is Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Now a teenage film and television actress, Jannat Zubair Rahmani shot to fame with Color TV’s Phulwa in 2011. She debuted in 2010 in the Indian medical romance drama series, Dil Mil Gaye and was a part of other Indian television series such as Matti Ki Banno, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap among others. That’s not all! She also managed to make her way into Bollywood in the movies Aagaah – The Warning and Luv Ka The End.

There are some child artistes who don’t do quite as well once they grow up for various reasons. There’s abundant evidence to prove that this isn’t the case with Jannat Rahmani.

The child artiste is now grown up (well, almost) and bagged the lead role in Tu Aashiqui. She’s been in the television and movie industry for ten years now and also has the awards to show for it. She was awarded the Best Child Actor in 2011 by Indian Telly Awards for her role as Phulwa. In 2018, she bagged the Gold Awards under the category Best Debut of the Year (female) for her portrayal of Pankti Sharma Dhanrajgir in Tu Aashiqui.