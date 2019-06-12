In Com Staff June 12 2019, 12.50 pm June 12 2019, 12.50 pm

Jhansi Ki Rani, the classic tale on Colors of the life of Manikarnika who transforms herself into the brave warrior Rani Lakshmi Bai has been on air from February 2019. The show produced by Contiloe will probably be the next show on Colors to be chopped off!!

Colors, as we know has been axing quite a lot of shows in the last few months to bring in fresh programming line-up. As of now, the shows Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vish Ya Amrit – Sitara, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Udaan, Kesari Nandan have been given the closure call. Now we hear of Jhansi Ki Rani being put on the radar with the decision of being taken off air in July if the ratings do not improve.

Yes, you heard it right! Jhansi Ki Rani has Anushka Sen, Vikas Manaktala, Anuja Sathe playing central roles. As per a reliable source, “Jhansi Ki Rani has not been able to up the ante with respect to its numbers. It has been doing very average in terms of numbers. The channel has decided to close it if the numbers do not improve. If things do not get better, the show will shut in July.” The off air date we have heard is of July 24.

The shows that are in the pipeline for launch on Colors include a supernatural from Rajan Shahi, Vidya of Mahesh Pandey, Shubh Aarambh of Shashi Sumeet, Bahu Begum of Prateek Sharma and Choti Sardarni of Rajesh Ram Singh.