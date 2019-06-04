Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 10.56 pm June 04 2019, 10.56 pm

The latest episode of Neha Dhupia's BFFs with Vogue promises a lot of fun, we tell you. Gracing the couch were Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Sumeet Vyas. That's truly some OTT flavour taking over the floor, right? These three actors kept up with the zeal, freshness, energy and vibes that digital platforms always radiates. But Jim Sarbh takes the cake.

Jim looked really comfortable in the company of his Made In Heaven co-star Shobhita and friend Sumeet. But the real giveaway was when Sumeet smirked, 'we enjoy stripping'. We soon had Jim taking off his shirt and he also (almost) performed a handstand. So much of BFFship!

In Made in Heaven, Jim was paired with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Kalki Koechlin; the two reportedly had quite a bitter end to their romance.

On the big screen, Jim's last appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor. Jim's character, Malik Kafur, was filled with an intriguing shade of grey that the audience loved.

“Working with him was super. It really is an enriching experience. He is a demanding director, which I love. As a team, all of us were there to achieve the same goal. I was handling my part and trying to achieve perfection with my co-actors. All of us wanted the shot to be groovy before we go home. We were on our feet ready to face a change at the drop of a hat. He (Bhansali) would come on the set with a new element, a new way of entering into a scene and suddenly the whole team would have to adapt to it," he said, elaborating his experience of working with Bhansali.