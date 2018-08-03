Juhi Parmar drives down the memory lane as Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan completes 16 year

Star Plus’ much acclaimed show from the early 2000s, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, still remains fresh in our memory. Especially for the 90s kids, Kumkum and Sumit, are the best couple they have ever seen. And believe it or not, the show, which enjoyed unbelievable TRPs back then, has completed 16 long years today!

To mark this day and take us down the memory lane, the lead actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with Hussain Kuwajerwala. The caption will surely melt your heart.

Kumkum and Sumit were paired in the show post the death of Sumit’s brother Jatin (played by Anuj Saxena) and later went on to become one of the most loved on-screen jodis in Indian television. The show, which also featured some of the amazing actors like late Rita Bhaduri, Arun Bali, Alka Kaushal, Shishir Sharma among others, had a good 6-7 years run. Juhi’s post is making us crave for the reboot of the series.

Meanwhile, Juhi and her ex-husband Sachin Shroff were recently granted a divorce. The two decided to part ways after living together for eight years. Juhi is currently spending some quality time with her daughter.