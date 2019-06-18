Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 8.28 pm June 18 2019, 8.28 pm

In the current era of nationalism with tensions between countries on the rise, Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina bring a story of innocence to our screens. Today, Dia Mirza shared a new promo of her upcoming drama-thriller web series, Kaafir on her social media. In the promo, she talks about the innocence and the aspirations of her character. The caption of the promo includes the hashtag #HumanityIsMyReligion. The series revolves around a Pakistani woman and her daughter who crossed over to India and are taken prisoner on the suspicions of being militants. They are helped by an Indian journalist who aims to prove their innocence. The series is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer.

Although the entire series is set in Kashmir, it was shot in Himachal Pradesh. The series will consist of 8 episodes which will be available on the streaming platform ZEE5. The series’ first premiered on June 15. Dara Sandhu, Abhiroy Singh and Suhail Sidhwani will also be playing central roles in the stories. The music for the series has been composed by Ravi Singhai and Raju Singh. Siddharth Malhotra served as the producer of the series while Pratik Shah has been credited for the cinematography. Alchemy Films is the company bankrolling the series. Other promos shared for the series revolving around Mohit Raina’s character showed him being ridiculed by his family, the police and court judges for trying to defend a Pakistani woman.