July 25 2019

The show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has friendship as its theme. The cast of the show includes Nidhi Tylor, Parth Samthaan, Yuvraj Thakur and many more. This group of friends try to keep their friendship intact while they face the outside world. The first season shows how love becomes more important than friendship. The second season is about everyone in the group developing their lifestyle and careers. Well, the show ended recently with some beautiful memories.

Nidhi plays the role of Nandini and Parth plays the role of Manik. They aren’t good to each other in season 1 but later cupid struck. One of the scenes which bought tears to everyone’s eyes was when Manik was in the hospital and Nandini visits him. Nandini couldn’t stop her tears whereas Manik was trying his best to make his lady love stable. Nandini enduringly plants a kiss on Manik’s head and that moment just made everyone emotional. The proposal in season 3 was too cute to handle. It was when Manik confessed his feelings to Nandini we knew how a perfect guy should be. The kiss at the end was just icing on the top. The couple has always proven their love towards each other. Be it being protective or caring. There was a scene in season 2 where Nandini was consoling Manik and it also brought tears to our eyes.