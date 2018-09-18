Kapil Sharma finds solace in yoga. Is he prepping for a comeback?

Comedian-actor Kapil Shama has been missing from the limelight for a while now. It seems like he is making some serious efforts to get on a healthy track. Why are we saying so? Kapil’s latest Instagram post proves it all. Kapil, who has been away from the showbiz world after the debacle of his show, Family Time With Kapil, is on the road to recovery.

From his fight with Sunil Grover, making celebs wait for hours on the sets and diving into alcoholism, it was said that the comedian-turned-actor couldn’t handle his fame and success. Soon, he faded into oblivion. His picture jogging on a beach a few days back had also gone viral on social media. Kapil’s latest post on Instagram is a sigh of relief for his fans as the lad is wasting no time to be all charged up. There were rumours that Kapil is soon to make a comeback with a show on Sony TV. So, is the route to yoga a prep for his comeback?

Sunil Grover (who used to be part of Kapil’s hit show Comedy Nights with Kapil) has come a long way. Sunil is starring in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bharat. What a leap! Handle stardom with care and one can fly high - it happened with Sunil.

Coming back to Kapil, we hope the meditation and therapy helps him so he may rule the small screen again.