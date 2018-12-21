Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Reception: Here’s when their Mumbai reception will take place!

Celebrity weddings and receptions have taken over everything else and we aren’t complaining. Newlyweds, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Sharma recently tied the knot. After DeepVeer and NickYanka, it's time to see many Bollywood and television biggies under one roof for Kapil’s second reception. Yes, you read it right. Kapil and Ginni are all set to host their second wedding reception at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on December 24. Have a look at their Mumbai wedding reception invite.

Kapil Sharma got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, on December 12 in Jalandhar. They got married in both - Hindu and Sikh rituals. The wedding had the likes of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and many others in attendance. The couple hosted their first reception for family and close friends on December 14 in Amritsar. The moment Kapil and Ginni released their wedding pictures online, we were obsessed. Needless to say, they looked like an angelic couple. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

On the work front, Kapil is gearing up for his television comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show and the first guest is superstar Salman Khan. According to the reports, the show is expected to go on air later this month on Sony Entertainment Television.