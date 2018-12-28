Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath: The comic shares his first wedding video

The wedding season doesn’t seem to end and we are totally loving it. Just after the DeepVeer and NickYanka weddings took the internet by storm, it was comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s star-studded reception that blew us away. For the past two weeks, Kapil has been treating us with adorable pictures from his wedding. As a pleasant surprise for his fans, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a wedding video on Thursday and just one look at it will leave you love-struck!

In the video, we can see that the wedding rituals are taking place in a gorgeously decorated venue. There are also a couple of shots which show the fun-filled moments shared by the beautiful couple. From the couple flashing their smiles to taking pheras, the video showcases every single moment which will surely melt your heart! It’s pure love! Coming to their wedding attires, bride Ginni looked ravishing in an exquisite red lehenga and Kapil complements her well in a light green embellished sherwani.

The two got hitched on December 12 and hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai which was graced by all the biggest stars in Bollywood. The list included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Rekha among others.